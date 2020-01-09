|
|
|
LEWIS Edward Anthony "Tony" 24/09/1941 - 20/12/2019
Passed away peacefully on the 20th December 2019,
aged 78 years, at D.R.I.
Dearly loved son of the late Ted and Rose, cherished brother to Chris, brother-in-law to Tommy and much loved uncle to Michael, loved cousin
and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 15th January at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11am.
Leaving from Amersall Court, Scawthorpe, at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
A donation box will be provided
as you leave the crematorium.
All donations to
Amersall Court Social Fund.
Family request please
wear bright colours.
Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services
01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020