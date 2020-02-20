|
|
|
WALSH Edward
(Eddie) Passed away on 4th February 2020 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary following a sudden illness aged 62 years.
Loved and remembered
by friends and family.
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 2.00 p.m. Donations may be made in aid of The British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edlington Lane, Doncaster DN12 1BU;
Telephone 01709 861447
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020