|
|
|
Walsh Edward
(Eddie) Passed away on 4th February 2020
at Doncaster Royal Infirmary
following a sudden illness,
aged 62 years.
Maureen would like to extend her gratitude to friends and family for their kind words and to everyone who attended the funeral service
for Eddie; over £300 was
donated in Eddie's memory to
The British Heart Foundation.
A special thank you to Alan Leonard
for his thoughtful service and
Co-Op Funeralcare for their professional and supportive services.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020