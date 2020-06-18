|
|
|
Ridge Eileen
(Delahunty) Passed away peacefully on 7th June 2020, in Doncaster Royal infirmary, aged 70.
Cherished Mum to Marc, Kevin and Sharon and an adored Nanna.
Eileen was a great friend to many,
too precious to ever forget.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 24th June at 1.15pm at
St John's Church, Edlington,
followed by a committal service at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.40pm.
All enquires to J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road,
Doncaster
DN40RB
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020