Eileen Ridge Notice
Ridge Eileen
(Delahunty) Passed away peacefully on 7th June 2020, in Doncaster Royal infirmary, aged 70.

Cherished Mum to Marc, Kevin and Sharon and an adored Nanna.
Eileen was a great friend to many,
too precious to ever forget.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 24th June at 1.15pm at
St John's Church, Edlington,
followed by a committal service at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.40pm.

All enquires to J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road,
Doncaster
DN40RB
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020
