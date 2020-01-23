|
JEFFRESS Elizabeth
(Liz) Passed away peacefully
on January 7th at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
surrounded by family and loved ones.
Devoted sister to
Mary, Monica and Ann,
much loved aunt, great aunt and friend.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 14th February at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Veterans Association.
Enquiries to
Carpenters Funeral Directors,
Armthrope, Tel: 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020