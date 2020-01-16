Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marshall

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Marshall Notice
Marshall Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully
on December 18th of
Sprotbrough, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of Samuel Marshall.
Much loved mum of Janet, Robert and David, also a dear mother-in-law of Rachel, Leanne and Ken
and devoted Nanna of Adam, Gareth, Sarah, Daniel, Liam, Fern,
Jade, Chloe and Jess.
"Dearly loved, She will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 21st January at
St. Mary's Church, Sprotbrough, 11.45am followed by
interment at Cadeby Churchyard
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to Children's Hospital Charity (Sheffield), a collection plate will be available at the Church
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -