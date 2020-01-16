|
|
|
Marshall Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully
on December 18th of
Sprotbrough, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of Samuel Marshall.
Much loved mum of Janet, Robert and David, also a dear mother-in-law of Rachel, Leanne and Ken
and devoted Nanna of Adam, Gareth, Sarah, Daniel, Liam, Fern,
Jade, Chloe and Jess.
"Dearly loved, She will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 21st January at
St. Mary's Church, Sprotbrough, 11.45am followed by
interment at Cadeby Churchyard
at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to Children's Hospital Charity (Sheffield), a collection plate will be available at the Church
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020