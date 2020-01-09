Home

Ellen Christian

Ellen Christian Notice
Christian Ellen Passed away peacefully on
January 2nd in hospital and
of Scawthorpe, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Herbert.
Dear Mother of Michael, Paul
and Susan. Also a dear Mother in Law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 31st January at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, a collection plate will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12, Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
