Hinchliffe Elsie Died peacefully at home on
25th July 2020, aged 74 years.
Beloved widow of Terry.
A loving mum, mother in law,
grandma and sister.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th August at 1.20 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in
aid of The R.N.L.I. A collection plate will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edlington Lane, Doncaster DN12 1BU; Telephone 01709 861447
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020