McCUTCHEON
Elsie Almeria Passed away peacefully on October 27th after an illness bravely borne and of Hatfield aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Benny, loving Mum of Janet and Susan, a dear Nana
to Lindsey, Michelle, Louise and Craig, Great Nana to Joe, Leigh, Leo and Scarlett also a dear Sister. She will be so sadly missed. Funeral service and committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday November 12th at 3-20pm. Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020