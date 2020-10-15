|
|
|
HAYNES Enid Passed away peacefully on October 6th in hospital and late of Bellaby Place, Skellow, aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Kenneth Haynes. Dear Mum of Sue, also a loving Sister and Aunt. Dearly loved,
she will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 22nd October at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 11.20am.
By request, family and friends attending the funeral are asked
not to wear black.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Motor Neurone Disease.
A collection plate will be available
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020