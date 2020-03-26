|
|
|
Hickling Enid Patricia Passed away peacefully
on the 10th March 2020,
aged 86 years.
A beloved wife to the late Lewis,
Mum to Gina and Kevin, also a
loving Nannie and great Nannie.
Enid will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 31st March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by committal.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Skellow,
Doncaster, Tel 01302727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020