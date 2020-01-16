|
|
|
McGUNNIGLE
Eric Former mould shop
foreman at Rockware Glass.
Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side on
27th December 2019, aged 92 years.
A much loved Husband, Father,
Grandfather and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations
may be made in Eric's memory for
the work of the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter
Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020