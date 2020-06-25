|
|
|
NEWBOUND Eric Peacefully, on June 16th,
in hospital and of Auckley, aged 78 years.
The dearly loved husband of Rita, also a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster,
at 11.20 am.
Should you wish to attend,
please be advised that you will be required to remain outside but may listen to the service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020