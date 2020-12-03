Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Erna Sheppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erna Sheppard

Notice Condolences

Erna Sheppard Notice
SHEPPARD Erna Passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Cambridgeshire on 13th November 2020 aged 84 years after an illness bravely borne. Widow of the late Frank Sheppard and a dearly loved Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, Auntie and God Mother and a treasured friend to many.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -