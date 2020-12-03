|
|
|
SHEPPARD Erna Passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Cambridgeshire on 13th November 2020 aged 84 years after an illness bravely borne. Widow of the late Frank Sheppard and a dearly loved Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, Auntie and God Mother and a treasured friend to many.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020