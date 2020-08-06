Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Higgs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Higgs

Notice Condolences

Ethel Higgs Notice
Higgs Ethel Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 22nd July 2020, aged 92. Loving mother of Joan, Arthur, Pete, Roy, Sue, Chris and Dawn, cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren,
29 great-grandchildren and
22 great-great-grandchildren, aunty, sister and great friend to many,
who will be sadly missed
by all that knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 7th August at 3.20pm.
Flowers welcome or donations
can be made to Big C Little Warriors
in Ethel's memory.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB, 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -