|
|
|
Higgs Ethel Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 22nd July 2020, aged 92. Loving mother of Joan, Arthur, Pete, Roy, Sue, Chris and Dawn, cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren,
29 great-grandchildren and
22 great-great-grandchildren, aunty, sister and great friend to many,
who will be sadly missed
by all that knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 7th August at 3.20pm.
Flowers welcome or donations
can be made to Big C Little Warriors
in Ethel's memory.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB, 01302 344 444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020