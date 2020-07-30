|
|
|
Stringer Ethel Peacefully on the
23rd July and of
Armthorpe, aged 101 years.
A devoted wife of the late Sam Stringer and a much loved mum to Keith, Susan, Neil, Sylvia, Barrie, Maureen. Also a
loving grandma & great grandma to
all her grandchildren and a dear sister
to Colin and Madeline. She will be
sadly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will be held
at Armthorpe parish church on
Tuesday 4th August at 1.30pm
followed by the burial at Rands
Lane Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services, Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 30, 2020