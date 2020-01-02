Home

Ethna Moloney Notice
MOLONEY Ethna
(Née Tierney) Of Wheatley Hills and Bessacarr
and native of Ireland.
Passed away peacefully on
20th December 2019, aged 87 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Jack,
loving Mammy of Maria, Noreen and
Anna, dear Mother in law of John
and Mick and a devoted Grandma,
Great Grandma and Sister.
A Requiem Mass will take place at
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church,
Goodison Boulevard, Cantley on
Friday 17th January at 10:45 followed
by a private committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request please,
but if desired, donations may be made
to the Alzheimer's Society, a collection
box will be provided at the church.
Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
telephone: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
