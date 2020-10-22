|
|
|
Gibbs Eva Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on the
30th of September, aged 97 years.
A beloved Wife of the late Philip and
a dearly loved Mum to Brian and
Daughter-in-law, Linda.
She will be sorely missed by
her Granddaughter Bobbi and
Husband, Martin, as well as her
Great Grandsons, Elliot and Theo.
Eva was also a much loved Sister,
Sister-in-law and Aunt to many
Nephews and Nieces.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th October at 2.00pm.
Donations made in Eva's memory
will be gratefully received for
The Salvation Army.
All enquiries to J.Steadman & Sons
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020