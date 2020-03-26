|
|
|
Bunting Florence Anne (Florrie) Peacefully on 16th March
and of Kirk Sandall,
aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of John, Anne,
Peter, David and Stephen, a loving mum-in-law, devoted Mamma, grandma and great-grandma and
a good friend to many.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at Armthorpe Parish Church on Wednesday 1st April at 11.00
followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.00.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in
lieu may be made to the Blind Veterans Association and the Childrens Society.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020