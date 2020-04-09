Home

Florence Bunting

Notice

Florence Bunting Notice
Bunting Florence The family of the late Florrie would like to take this opportunity to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy and cards of condolence during their recent sad loss.
Particular thanks are extended to
all staff at Rokeby Gardens, D.R.I.
and Tickhill Road Hospital,
Oaklands Care Home, Rev. J. Foden
for her comforting words and service and to Bill Atkinson and all staff at Carpenter Funeral Services for their care and attention at this very sad time.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020
