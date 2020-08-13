|
|
|
Cassidy Francis "Frank" Very peacefully fell asleep at home with Helen by his side on
2nd August 2020 aged 86 years.
Frank was a much loved Husband to Helen, dearly loved Dad to Dawn, Sean, Stephen and Paul and a devoted Grandfather.
May he rest eternal with Paul,
safe in God's love.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at
St Paul's Catholic Church, Cantley at 12.30pm followed by interment in
Rose Hill Cemetery at 2pm. Please note, Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Frank's memory
for the work of St Paul's Church, Cantley.
All Enquiries to
W E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020