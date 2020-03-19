|
DEL-MAR Mr. Francis Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th March 2020.
Dearly beloved husband of Beverly, much loved dad
and cherished grandad.
Francis was a great friend to many
and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate
Francis' life will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March 2020 at 11.40am.
It is requested that there be
family flowers only. Donations can
be made in Francis' memory to the Renal Out Patients Department.
All enquiries to J. Steadman and Sons Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road,
Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
Tel: 01302 34 44 44
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020