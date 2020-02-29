Home

Francis Nowacki

Notice Condolences

Francis Nowacki Notice
Nowacki Francis (Frank) Joseph Died peacefully at home
in Edinburgh on
24th February 2020,
surrounded by his family.
He was born in Scotland on
May 17th 1947 and was the eldest and adored son of the late Alojzy (Albert) and Josephine Nowacki. He was a loving husband and proud father, stepfather, father-in-law and grandfather.
Frank was a very cherished brother and brother in law. He was a fun loving uncle and great uncle to the many newest members of the family.
The funeral will be held at
Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh
at 4pm on 6th March 2020.
Further details at:
https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/24-02-2020-francis-joseph-nowacki/
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 29, 2020
