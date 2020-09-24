Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Frank Smith Notice
SMITH Frank Peacefully on September 13th, in hospital and of Finningley, aged 92 years.
The dearly loved husband of the
late Alice Smith, very close friend
of John and Janet, also a dear
uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service took place on
Wednesday 23rd September 2020
at Holy Trinity and St Oswald's Church,
Finningley, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Donations if desired may be sent to Finningley PCC c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 24, 2020
