|
|
|
Atkinson Fred (formerly of Bentley)
Passed away peacefully on
11th November 2020, aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra and loving dad to Colin, Andrea and Philip. Fred was a doting grandad to Vicky, Ashlie, Shani, Josh, George and Caitlan and a much loved great grandad. He was a good and true friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill crematorium on Tuesday 8th December at 11.30am. Invited mourners only to attend
please and family flowers only by request, but if desired donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe. 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020