Barthorpe Fred Passed away peacefully
on 15th December 2019 at
Rose House Residential Home,
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband of Eileen,
a loving dad, grandpa and great grandpa and friend to many. Fred will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at 10.20am on
Thursday 9th January at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster, 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
