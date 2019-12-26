|
CROSS Freda
(Née Peacock) Passed away at home on 5th December 2019, aged 91 years. An adored Wife and a much loved Mum and beloved sister to the late Irene, Heather, George, Joe and Ted of the Peacock family. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 6th January 2020 in St Lawrence's Church, Hatfield at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium. Family flowers only, if desired, donations may be made in lieu for Cancer Research UK; a collection plate will be available after the service. Any enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, 12a Field Side, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4BQ Telephone 01405 812 281.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 26, 2019