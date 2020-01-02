Home

Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Freda Johnson

Freda Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Freda Vaneta
(nee Hurdiss) Passed away peacefully on December 18th, in hospital and of Skellow,
formerly of Upton, aged 74 years.
Beloved Wife of Howard, much loved Mum of Leigh-Ann and devoted Grandmother of Evlyn Mae.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 14th January at Rose Hill
Crematorium, Cantley, 1.20pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu to MacMillan Nurses.
A collection plate will be available
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
