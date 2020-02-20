Home

STOCKDALE Freda Mary (Fru) Suddenly on Saturday 25th January 2020, whilst in the care of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Fru aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late David. Dearly loved mum of Jonathan, Mark and Richard. A cherished grandmother and a great friend to many, Fru will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service to celebrate Fru's life will be held at St Andrews Church, Willoughton, DN21 5SD on Thursday 27th February at 11.30am followed by committal at St Andrews Church Yard.
Floral tributes may be sent c/o the funeral director. Alternatively, donations in Fru's memory may be made to The Motor Neurone Disease Association, PO Box 246, Northampton, NN1 2PR.
J Steadman & Sons, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB, Tel 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
