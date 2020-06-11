Home

PASHLEY Frederick Rawson 'ROY' It is with sadness that we announce
the death of Rawson who died peacefully in DRI on 2nd June,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
a loving dad of Paul and Tracy,
Father in law of Nicky and Ian.
Much loved grandad of Grant and Hayley, and a good friend to many.
Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed
by everyone who knew him.
Due to the current situation,
a private cremation will be held.
Thanks to all of the people that have sent cards and flowers.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020
