PASHLEY Frederick Rawson 'ROY' It is with sadness that we announce
the death of Rawson who died peacefully in DRI on 2nd June,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey,
a loving dad of Paul and Tracy,
Father in law of Nicky and Ian.
Much loved grandad of Grant and Hayley, and a good friend to many.
Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed
by everyone who knew him.
Due to the current situation,
a private cremation will be held.
Thanks to all of the people that have sent cards and flowers.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020