Frederick Smith

Frederick Smith Notice
SMITH Frederick Joseph
(Fred) Passed away suddenly
at his home in Norton
on 10th March, 2020,
aged 86 years.
The beloved Husband of the late Brenda, loving Dad of Dawne and Gail, dear Father-in-law of Mike and Dave, devoted Pops of Anita, Andrew
and the late Iain.

Fred will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service took place at
St Mary Magdalene Parish Church
Campsall on Thursday 19th March at 11:15 am followed by Interment
at Campsall Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster
Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
