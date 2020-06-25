|
|
|
Dr COX Geoffrey Peacefully, on June 15th,
at his home in Bawtry,
aged 90 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jean,
dear dad of Martin, Lesley and Andrew, also, a much-loved father-in-law
and grandad.
Funeral service to take place
on Monday 29th June 2020 at
Holy Trinity & St Oswald's Church,
Finningley at 1.00 pm followed by cremation at Barnby Moor Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 2.00 pm.
Should you wish to attend,
please be advised that you will
be required to remain outside
but may listen to the service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
sent to Finningley PCC
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster,
DN10 6QL. Enquiries -
Tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 25, 2020