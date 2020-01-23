|
|
|
Haith Geoffrey Peacefully on January 14th,
in hospital and of Tickhill,
aged 94 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Betty Haith, a dear father of Stephen, Christopher, Nigel, Michael, Gillian, Jennifer and David, also, a much loved grandfather and great grand father.
Funeral service to take place
on Monday 27th January at
St Mary's Church, Tickhill at 1.00 pm followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK c/o
W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020