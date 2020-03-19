Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Allinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Allinson

Notice Condolences

George Allinson Notice
ALLINSON George Passed peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Thursday 5th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
A dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,
will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.
Family flowers only, following the service, there will be a collection in memory of George towards Firefly
The funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 9.40am.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -