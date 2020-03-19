|
ALLINSON George Passed peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Thursday 5th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
A dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,
will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.
Family flowers only, following the service, there will be a collection in memory of George towards Firefly
The funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 9.40am.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020