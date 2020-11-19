Home

EMMINGHAM George & Phyllis George known as Harry passed away peacefully on the 2nd November 2020 aged 100 years. His wife Phyllis passed away peacefully on the 8th November 2020
aged 99 years.
The joint funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 26th November at 12:00 noon.
This is a private service for family & friends due to the current pandemic.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
