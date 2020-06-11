|
|
|
LOWNDES George Firbank Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 6th June and of Kirk Sandall,
aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Diana,
loving father to Jayne and John, dear father In law of Steve and Joanne, loving grandad of Georgia, Callum and Dalton, also a dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be so sadly missed.
A private family service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium
due to the current circumstances.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 11, 2020