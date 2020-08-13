Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
George Marrison

Marrison George Alan Passed away on 5th August, aged 92 years.
Joiner and Husband to the late Audrey Marrison, of Wheatley.
Father to Christine and Brenda, Grandfather to four Grandchildren
and Great Grandfather to
four Great Grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Our thanks to Amphion View Care Home in Wheatley for looking after him.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 19th August at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
St. Andrew's Methodist Church, C/o
W E Pinder & Son. Bawtry.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020
