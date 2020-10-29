Home

George Oliver Notice
OLIVER George Edward Vincent Passed away peacefully on
23rd October 2020 at Bennfield House Care Home, aged 100 years.
Devoted husband to the late Joyce.
A dearly loved step-father to Jimmy and Flo and step-father-in-law
to Elaine and step-grandad
to children of both families.
Also a loving uncle to Val and Jean.
Funeral service to take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 6th November 2020 at 9.20am. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ, telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020
