The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
George Ramsay Notice
Ramsay George Forrest
'Dod' (Formerly Markham Main Colliery)
and of Armthorpe, passed away peacefully on 11th June 2020,
aged 84 years.
Dod was a much loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 25th June at 10am. Attendance restrictions are in place. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster. 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 18, 2020
