|
|
|
Smith George Formerly of Levet Road, Cantley,
passed peacefully at Wynthorpe Gardens Nursing Home, Dunsville on Thursday 19th December 2019
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved husband to the late Barbara, father to Howard and Philip, father-in-law to Elizabeth and Ruth and grandad to Jason and Russel, will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Funeral service will take place at The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, there will be a collection following the service in memory of George towards the R.S.P.C.A. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020