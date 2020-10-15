Home

Geraldine Bowman Notice
BOWMAN Geraldine Shirley
Retired Headmistress Passed away peacefully,
on 1 st October 2020
in hospital and of Cantley,
aged 76 years.
The dearly loved mum of Richard.
A private funeral service will take place at Bessacarr Evangelical Church
followed by interment at
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Flowers welcome,
donations if preferred
may be sent to Versus Arthritis
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710286
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020
