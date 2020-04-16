|
EARNSHAW Gilbert William Passed away peacefully
on Saturday 11th April
in hospital.
Sadly missed by his wife Barbara,
his daughter Lin, Chris his son-in-law and Linda his daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family.
He will be missed by all.
A private funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Donations if desired may be sent
to Low Mill Outdoor Centre
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 16, 2020