W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Gilbert Earnshaw

EARNSHAW Gilbert William Passed away peacefully
on Saturday 11th April
in hospital.
Sadly missed by his wife Barbara,
his daughter Lin, Chris his son-in-law and Linda his daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family.
He will be missed by all.
A private funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Donations if desired may be sent
to Low Mill Outdoor Centre
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 16, 2020
