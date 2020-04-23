Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Burrows

Notice Condolences

Gladys Burrows Notice
BURROWS GLADYS On 18th April 2020,
peacefully at her home in
Holmfirth and late of Hexthorpe, Doncaster,
Gladys aged 81 years.

The beloved wife of Bill,
much loved mum of Janice and the late Graham, a proud and devoted gran of Harry, Jack and his wife Hannah,
great gran to Isabelle and a very
dear auntie Glad to Lisa and Emma.

A grave side service will take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery, Doncaster on
Wednesday 6th May.
Donations if wished may be given
for the British Heart Foundation c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service, 16 Westgate,
Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -