BURROWS GLADYS On 18th April 2020,
peacefully at her home in
Holmfirth and late of Hexthorpe, Doncaster,
Gladys aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Bill,
much loved mum of Janice and the late Graham, a proud and devoted gran of Harry, Jack and his wife Hannah,
great gran to Isabelle and a very
dear auntie Glad to Lisa and Emma.
A grave side service will take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery, Doncaster on
Wednesday 6th May.
Donations if wished may be given
for the British Heart Foundation c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service, 16 Westgate,
Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020