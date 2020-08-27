Home

Gladys Clark

Gladys Clark Notice
CLARK Gladys
(known as Irene) Passed away peacefully at home on the 16th of August.
Irene was much loved by her
family and friends.
A beloved wife of 63 years to
Edward and devoted mother
to Nigel and Robert.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd September at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J.Steadman
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020
