Hornsby Gladys Irene (René) Passed away peacefully at home as she wished on
1st January 2020, aged 104 years.
Wife of the late Maurice Limb and of the late Ernest Hornsby. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 3.20pm. By request, family flowers only, donations can be made in
René's memory to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Service, Bentley, 01302 841197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020