|
|
|
Ward Glenn Originally from Mexborough, at home in Bury on
April 10th 2020.
Surrounded by his family who held him close and whispered words of love
as he passed away.
A proud strong Yorkshireman
to the end.
Beloved husband of Alison,
cherished dad to Becky and Sam,
loved father in law to Dave and Gemma and adored grandad of Jacob, Charlotte and Isla. Dear son of the late Derek and June and dear brother of the late Roger Ward.
A necessarily small funeral will
take place shortly.
We intend to honour this much loved, and loving man as he deserved,
sharing our stories and remembering his life with a memorial on
Sunday 4th October 2020 on what would have been Glenn's 60th birthday.
Please put this in your diaries and contact Silletts Funeral Services on 01617 232383 for details closer
to this date.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 16, 2020